San Bernardino County Assessor Delivers Supplemental Roll

SAN BERNARDINO, CA - On Thursday, May 11, 2017, San Bernardino County Assessor Bob Dutton signed the Supplemental Tax Assessment Roll. State law requires county assessors to reappraise property upon a change in ownership or new construction to pick up changes in assessed value that occur in the middle of a fiscal year, whether an increase or decrease.

