San Bernardino budget proposal follows bankruptcy plan, except for police

SAN BERNARDINO >> Proposed spending for the fiscal year that starts in July will follow the court-approved bankruptcy plan, with slightly more revenues than expenditures, except that the city doesn't expect to be able to hire police as fast as the budget calls for. A workshop Monday, the first of several planned before the City Council votes on the budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year, set out a plan for minimal increases in most departments, as total revenue is expected to climb to $119.86 million.

