Roadshow: Defending Tom Hanks and 'Th...

Roadshow: Defending Tom Hanks and 'The 101'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Q All of this piling on actor Tom Hanks for using the term "The 101" in his latest movie "The Circle" is complete canal water. I graduated from the same high school in the East Bay as Tom two years before he did and I use the term "the" before the highway number and have been asked why by a friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr Be phart 33,058
News Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room... 16 hr RUSDparent 1
News Child care program continues through December (Nov '10) Wed Papajohn 8
News What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08) May 16 EARTHQUAKE 9
Review: OMNITRANS May 14 OMNITRANS 15
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) May 13 Wsv IE MVR 111
371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi... May 11 San Bernardino Ca... 11
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,334 • Total comments across all topics: 281,118,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC