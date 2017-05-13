Riverside church says it will offer sanctuary to immigrants at risk of deportation
First Congregational Church of Riverside, located downtown near the Mission Inn, is doing so even if the move puts the parish at odds with federal law as President Donald Trump ramps up deportation efforts. For some churches, offering sanctuary is in line with their faith tradition of confronting what they see as unjust laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|Is pharts
|33,026
|Review: OMNITRANS
|16 hr
|OMNITRANS
|15
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|Sat
|Wsv IE MVR
|111
|Review: Teamsters Union Local 63 (Nov '14)
|May 12
|Phatgirl
|11
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|May 11
|San Bernardino Ca...
|11
|Review: Job Club/Career Center
|May 11
|NEW JOB EMPLOYMEN...
|59
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC