Redlands woman, San Bernardino man linked to Claremont burglaries

Lorissa Lockwood, 31, of Redlands and James Griffin, 26, of San Bernardino, were arrested Monday night on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia after police reportedly found several stolen items in their vehicle and large amounts of jewelry, drug paraphernalia and money in their Claremont motel room, officials said in a statement. Lockwood also had a warrant for her arrest for a theft-related offense out of San Bernardino County.

