Redlands woman arraigned in DUI case ...

Redlands woman arraigned in DUI case that killed 3-year-old boy in San Bernardino

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Crystal Marie Fuentes, 33, appears in San Bernardino Superior Court Tuesday, May 2, 2017, where she pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the death of Michael Flores, 3, as he and his family were crossing Base Line Street at Davidson Avenue in San Bernardino on April 27. SAN BERNARDINO >> The Redlands woman who was allegedly driving while intoxicated when she struck and killed a 3-year-old boy last week in San Bernardino pleaded not guilty to felony charges this morning in San Bernardino Superior Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr The pharrts 32,944
News Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08) 15 hr Wwasson 225
26681 San Bernardino Ave. Redlands, CA 92374 Mon Community Options 7
Review: E & CO Mon Community Options 2
Review: San Bernardino Area Visitor Map Apr 30 SAN BERNARDINO 1
Review: AMF Arrowhead Lanes Apr 30 AMF ARROWHEAD LANES 1
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Apr 28 MELODY 1,027
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,733,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC