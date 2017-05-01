Redlands woman arraigned in DUI case that killed 3-year-old boy in San Bernardino

Crystal Marie Fuentes, 33, appears in San Bernardino Superior Court Tuesday, May 2, 2017, where she pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the death of Michael Flores, 3, as he and his family were crossing Base Line Street at Davidson Avenue in San Bernardino on April 27. SAN BERNARDINO >> The Redlands woman who was allegedly driving while intoxicated when she struck and killed a 3-year-old boy last week in San Bernardino pleaded not guilty to felony charges this morning in San Bernardino Superior Court.

