Postmus refused to acknowledge PAC contributions as bribes in Colonies case

12 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Former San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Postmus takes the witness stand Monday May 1, 2017 during the Colonies public corruption trial. SAN BERNARDINO >> While Bill Postmus was being interviewed and turned into a prosecution witness in the Colonies corruption case in 2011, San Bernardino County District Attorney investigators never tested or monitored him for drugs, despite his well-documented use of methamphetamine, Postmus testified Tuesday.

San Bernardino, CA

