Postmus refused to acknowledge PAC contributions as bribes in Colonies case

Former San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Postmus takes the witness stand Monday May 1, 2017 during the Colonies public corruption trial. SAN BERNARDINO >> While Bill Postmus was being interviewed and turned into a prosecution witness in the Colonies corruption case in 2011, San Bernardino County District Attorney investigators never tested or monitored him for drugs, despite his well-documented use of methamphetamine, Postmus testified Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.