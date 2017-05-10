Police search for man in San Bernardino whose gunfire struck patrol car by mistake
A Rialto Police K9 was called in to help San Bernardino police in their search for a gunman Friday night at the Waterman Gardens housing complex. SAN BERNARDINO >> Police surrounded the Waterman Gardens housing complex after one of the police patrol cars was struck by gunfire intended for someone else.
