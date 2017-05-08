Police, school officials review San Bernardino school shooting to be better prepared
SAN BERNARDINO >> Should another school shooting occur, like the one at North Park Elementary on April 10 that left a teacher and student dead, San Bernardino City Unified wants to be better prepared. “The process isn't about pointing blame,” San Bernardino City Unified Superintendent Dale Marsden told the more than 100 people in attendance.
