Police pursuit ends in Pomona crash; San Bernardino man arrested
POMONA >> A San Bernardino man who reportedly fled from deputies in a stolen vehicle out of Chino Hills was arrested Wednesday after he crashed into a vehicle and then smashed into the gates of a Pomona apartment complex, officials said. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Cody Circle of San Bernardino, said Lt.
