Police pursuit ends in Pomona crash; ...

Police pursuit ends in Pomona crash; San Bernardino man arrested

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

POMONA >> A San Bernardino man who reportedly fled from deputies in a stolen vehicle out of Chino Hills was arrested Wednesday after he crashed into a vehicle and then smashed into the gates of a Pomona apartment complex, officials said. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Cody Circle of San Bernardino, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Papi Chulo 33,045
News Child care program continues through December (Nov '10) 8 hr Papajohn 8
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 14 hr JENNY 1,030
News What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08) Tue EARTHQUAKE 9
Review: OMNITRANS May 14 OMNITRANS 15
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) May 13 Wsv IE MVR 111
Review: Teamsters Union Local 63 (Nov '14) May 12 Phatgirl 11
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,134 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC