Police asking for help finding woman who stole checks from military family
The Anaheim Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who stole checks from the family of an active duty U.S. Marine and cashed them. The suspect allegedly took an envelope containing three MoneyGram orders, intended to be used to pay rent, totaling more than $2,000 from an apartment management drop box at the Hampton Pointe Apartments at Orangewood Avenue and Lewis Street in February.
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|51 min
|Be phart
|33,058
|Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room...
|12 hr
|RUSDparent
|1
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Papajohn
|8
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
|Review: OMNITRANS
|May 14
|OMNITRANS
|15
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|May 13
|Wsv IE MVR
|111
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|May 11
|San Bernardino Ca...
|11
