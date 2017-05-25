Person killed walking across 215 Freeway in San Bernardino
A person walking on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway near the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino was struck and killed early Friday, May 26, 2017. SAN BERNARDINO >> A portion of the southbound 215 Freeway near the 10 Freeway was closed after a person was killed on the highway early Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol reports.
