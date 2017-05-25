Nude woman arrested on suspicion of sheriffa s deputy assault

A naked woman punched a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy in the mouth, as deputies tried to stop a fight between two women they encountered while driving on Highland Avenue in San Bernardino on Thursday, May 25, in the afternoon. With traffic at a stop, several motorists used cell phones to record the nude female, later identified as Selena Stacy, walking on the sidewalk and out into North Cedar Street.

