NOS Citrus Fair in San Bernardino brings the fun for weekend two
The 102nd NOS Citrus Fair has been expanded to run eight days this year featuring entertainment, food, vendors, exhibits and rides. The fair will continue to run this week, Thursday through Sunday.
