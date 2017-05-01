Northpark Elementary Tours San Bernardino Police Department
ABOVE: Parents and kids get an up close and personal look at a SBPD police vehicle, lights and sirens included! San Bernardino, Ca - On Monday afternoon, students from Northpark Elementary and their parents got a behind the scenes look at the Police Department to better understand how the police help out children like them during an emergency. Northpark parents reached out to the Department early last week in hopes of exposing their kids to the positive side of law enforcement and helping them understand that police officers are the "good guys."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|The pharrts
|32,944
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|11 hr
|Wwasson
|225
|26681 San Bernardino Ave. Redlands, CA 92374
|Mon
|Community Options
|7
|Review: E & CO
|Mon
|Community Options
|2
|Review: San Bernardino Area Visitor Map
|Apr 30
|SAN BERNARDINO
|1
|Review: AMF Arrowhead Lanes
|Apr 30
|AMF ARROWHEAD LANES
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 28
|MELODY
|1,027
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC