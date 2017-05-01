Northpark Elementary Tours San Bernar...

Northpark Elementary Tours San Bernardino Police Department

Read more: Inland Empire California

ABOVE: Parents and kids get an up close and personal look at a SBPD police vehicle, lights and sirens included! San Bernardino, Ca - On Monday afternoon, students from Northpark Elementary and their parents got a behind the scenes look at the Police Department to better understand how the police help out children like them during an emergency. Northpark parents reached out to the Department early last week in hopes of exposing their kids to the positive side of law enforcement and helping them understand that police officers are the "good guys."

