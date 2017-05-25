Neighbora s 911 call leads to burglary arrests in Yucaipa

YUCAIPA >> A 911 call from a concerned Yucaipa resident about a neighbor's home being burglarized led to the arrest of two Los Angeles men, sheriff's officials say. Christopher Baber, 62, and Eugene Edward Moore, 53, were both arrested Wednesday, May 24, on suspicion of burglary and booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.