Music to celebrate Mothera s Day in San Bernardino

The 20-member youth orchestra, under direction of founder/artistic director Michele Tacchia, will perform a program of music including La Paloma ; Warrior Legacy, Music from “Pride and Prejudice;” Canzona Bergamasca; Concerto in C Major, F111, No. 6 for Viola and String Orchestra; Three Chorales; “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest;” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.” Now in its ninth season, the orchestra, comprised of talented young string musicians from the Inland Empire community, has performed in venues throughout the Inland Empire and has won auditions for eight consecutive years to perform for the Disney Community Arts Showcase at Disney's California Adventure.

