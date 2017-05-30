Militants attack Christians in Egypt, killing at least 28
Egyptian state TV says 23 people were killed and 25 wounded in an attack by gunmen on a bus carrying Coptic Christians south of Cairo. Authorities have released a detailed report with the accounts of more than two officers involved in a shootout with a couple who killed 14 people and wounded 22 others in the San Bernardino terror attack.
San Bernardino Discussions
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|MakesPharts
|33,131
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|5 hr
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|19 hr
|Brian Webb
|13
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Sixty
|3
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|May 24
|powerball win 201...
|112
|Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room...
|May 23
|allah is shat
|2
