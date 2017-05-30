Militants attack Christians in Egypt,...

Militants attack Christians in Egypt, killing at least 28

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Egyptian state TV says 23 people were killed and 25 wounded in an attack by gunmen on a bus carrying Coptic Christians south of Cairo. Authorities have released a detailed report with the accounts of more than two officers involved in a shootout with a couple who killed 14 people and wounded 22 others in the San Bernardino terror attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr MakesPharts 33,131
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 5 hr Story Teller 4,847
Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08) 19 hr Brian Webb 13
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they Wed Birds Landing Bob 1
San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16) May 25 Sixty 3
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) May 24 powerball win 201... 112
News Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room... May 23 allah is shat 2
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,721 • Total comments across all topics: 281,445,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC