Man killed on 20th Street in San Bernardino is identified

Andrew Nicolas Martinez, 22, died of wounds he suffered in a shooting Sunday, April 30, 2017, on the 3500 block of 20th Street in San Bernardino. SAN BERNARDINO >> The man shot and killed in San Bernardino late Sunday morning has been identified as 22-year-old Andrew Nicholas Martinez, according to the San Bernardino County coroner's office.

