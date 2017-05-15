Lots of Asian food specialties to choose from at Yang Noodle House in San Bernardino
Yang Noodle House provides northern San Bernardino with a fairly extensive menu of more than 70 Asian dishes from which to choose. The fare is mostly familiar Chinese items with a smattering of Thai and Vietnamese dishes thrown in for good measure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|JENNY
|1,030
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|Seats phartts
|33,038
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|18 hr
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
|Review: OMNITRANS
|May 14
|OMNITRANS
|15
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|May 13
|Wsv IE MVR
|111
|Review: Teamsters Union Local 63 (Nov '14)
|May 12
|Phatgirl
|11
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|May 11
|San Bernardino Ca...
|11
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC