Lots of Asian food specialties to cho...

Lots of Asian food specialties to choose from at Yang Noodle House in San Bernardino

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Yang Noodle House provides northern San Bernardino with a fairly extensive menu of more than 70 Asian dishes from which to choose. The fare is mostly familiar Chinese items with a smattering of Thai and Vietnamese dishes thrown in for good measure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 2 hr JENNY 1,030
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 13 hr Seats phartts 33,038
News What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08) 18 hr EARTHQUAKE 9
Review: OMNITRANS May 14 OMNITRANS 15
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) May 13 Wsv IE MVR 111
Review: Teamsters Union Local 63 (Nov '14) May 12 Phatgirl 11
371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi... May 11 San Bernardino Ca... 11
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,895 • Total comments across all topics: 281,078,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC