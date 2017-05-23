Long-time San Bernardino family shattered by gun violence, death of Daniel Fuentes
SAN BERNARDINO >> For the last six months, Gloria Fuentes had been slowly fixing up her San Bernardino house in the hopes of selling the place she called home for the last 15 years for a new house in Riverside. “The crime and the shootings, it was just getting to be too much around here,” said Fuentes, who works at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center teaching women inmates how to use Microsoft Office software.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|The phartss
|33,088
|Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room...
|16 hr
|allah is shat
|2
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|May 21
|MARIBEL
|1,035
|Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10)
|May 19
|machine 94
|89
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|May 17
|Papajohn
|8
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
|Review: OMNITRANS
|May 14
|OMNITRANS
|15
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC