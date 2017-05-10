Loma Linda elder care facility residents reportedly fall victim to ID, credit card theft
LOMA LINDA >> A homeless San Bernardino woman denies she targeted several elderly people living in a Loma Linda convalescent hospital to allegedly steal their identities and credit cards, and authorities are searching for additional potential victims. Lisa Ann Miccio, 50, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of burglary and unlawful use of credit card and identification, according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|He phart
|33,016
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|Thu
|San Bernardino Ca...
|11
|Review: Job Club/Career Center
|Thu
|NEW JOB EMPLOYMEN...
|59
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|May 9
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|9
|Review: Center for Individual Development/CID
|May 9
|CID SAN BERNARDINO
|35
|Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr...
|May 3
|Billy jack attack
|1
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Ashton
|226
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC