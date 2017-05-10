Loma Linda elder care facility residents reportedly fall victim to ID, credit card theft

LOMA LINDA >> A homeless San Bernardino woman denies she targeted several elderly people living in a Loma Linda convalescent hospital to allegedly steal their identities and credit cards, and authorities are searching for additional potential victims. Lisa Ann Miccio, 50, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of burglary and unlawful use of credit card and identification, according to court records.

