Learn more about the colonization of San Bernardino Valley

Marilyn Mills, co-director of the 2001 Heritage Trails Celebration, will present “San Bernardino in the 1850's - The Best Example of True Community in the History of the West,” covering the colonization of the San Bernardino Valley. The free presentation is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, during the monthly San Bernardino Historical and Pioneer Society program at the Christian R. Harris Memorial Hall, next to the Heritage House at the corner of Eighth and D streets in San Bernardino.

