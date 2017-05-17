Le n, Mexico? You can get there from here now at ONT
As the Mexican saying goes, it's here. Low-cost Mexican carrier Volaris celebrated its inaugural flight from León, Guanajuato to Ontario International Airport with an onboard party for passengers coming in Tuesday night, said Miguel Aguiniga, Volaris' director of market development, who also flew in from Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Papi Chulo
|33,045
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Papajohn
|8
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|16 hr
|JENNY
|1,030
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|Tue
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
|Review: OMNITRANS
|May 14
|OMNITRANS
|15
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|May 13
|Wsv IE MVR
|111
|Review: Teamsters Union Local 63 (Nov '14)
|May 12
|Phatgirl
|11
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC