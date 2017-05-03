Lawsuit blames Google, Facebook, Twit...

Lawsuit blames Google, Facebook, Twitter for San Bernardino terror attack

Read more: Fox News

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in a California federal court blames Google, Facebook and Twitter for helping to cause the 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino that left 14 dead. The suit, filed on behalf of the families of three of those killed in the Dec. 2 attack at a Christmas party for country workers, mirrors similar suits filed by the same law firm in cases involving terror attacks in Dallas and Orlando, Fla.

