Inland Empire airports cleared for economic take-off
Housing prices to the west are pushing more migration inland, airlines have recently demonstrated a keen interest in investing in the area and the region's major airport is so far thriving in its first six months of local control. Since Ontario International changed hands in November, from Los Angeles World Airports to a local authority, passenger numbers are consistently up month over month.
