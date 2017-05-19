Inland area to grow by 2 million people over next 30 years
The Inland area will have two million more people by 2046, a shift that a number of cities are preparing for by adding housing, workplaces and other amenities. A report by the United States Conference of Mayors found that the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metro area is expected to grow from 4.5 million to 7.2 million people in the next 30 years - making it one of the top 10 largest metro areas by 2046.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|34 min
|Was phart
|33,080
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|MARIBEL
|1,035
|Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10)
|Fri
|machine 94
|89
|Review: Teamsters Union Local 63 (Nov '14)
|Thu
|Bakery 1
|12
|Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room...
|May 18
|RUSDparent
|1
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|May 17
|Papajohn
|8
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC