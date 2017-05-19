Inland area to grow by 2 million peop...

Inland area to grow by 2 million people over next 30 years

The Inland area will have two million more people by 2046, a shift that a number of cities are preparing for by adding housing, workplaces and other amenities. A report by the United States Conference of Mayors found that the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metro area is expected to grow from 4.5 million to 7.2 million people in the next 30 years - making it one of the top 10 largest metro areas by 2046.

