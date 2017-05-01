Hundreds gather in Riverside for May Day march to protest Trump agenda
San Bernardino rapper "Jag-War" sings a rap as a group of people prepare for the start of the May Day march on Monday, May 1, 2017 at Fairmount Park in Riverside. About 300 people marched in Riverside on Monday, May 1, demonstrating against President Donald Trump's actions against undocumented immigrants and other groups.
