Humane Society of San Bernardino Valleya s Walk for the Animals set for May 20
Community members are invited to bring their pets to San Manuel Stadium on May 20 for the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley's annual Walk for the Animals. Pet owners will be allowed to walk around the edge of the baseball field with their animals, provided they are leashed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Job Club/Career Center
|3 hr
|New Job Employmen...
|5
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|4 hr
|San Bernardino Ca...
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|EatPharts
|32,973
|Pit bulls a problem in San Bernardino County? (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Ana
|52
|Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr...
|May 3
|Billy jack attack
|1
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Ashton
|226
|26681 San Bernardino Ave. Redlands, CA 92374
|May 1
|Community Options
|7
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC