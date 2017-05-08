How you can protect yourself and others from the dangers of wildfires
San Bernardino County Fire firefighters from the Old Cajon station demonstrate cutting a fire line as the department holds a Wildfire Awareness Week press conference in the Cajon Pass near Devore, CA., Monday, May 8, 2017. Officials from multiple agencies were on hand to inform the public about how to help protect themselves and their homes from wildfires.
