How to recognize a homegrown violent extremist

Flood Warning issued May 9 at 11:46AM EDT expiring May 10 at 11:45AM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington Flood Warning issued May 9 at 11:46AM EDT expiring May 10 at 11:45AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued May 9 at 11:46AM EDT expiring May 18 at 5:00AM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued May 9 at 11:46AM EDT expiring May 14 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Greene, Monroe, Owen Flood Warning issued May 9 at 11:46AM EDT expiring May 15 at 5:00PM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin Flood Warning issued May 9 at 11:46AM EDT expiring May 14 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington Flood Warning issued May 9 at 11:46AM EDT expiring May 15 at 5:59PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox Flood Warning issued May 9 at 11:46AM EDT expiring May 16 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.