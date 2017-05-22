How this San Bernardino Valley pioneer became known for his orange production
Of all the noteworthy pioneers who operated in and around the San Bernardino Valley during the second half of the 19th century, few accomplished more for the benefit of the area than Anson Van Leuven. A man of many talents - San Bernardino County sheriff, Deputy U.S. Marshal, state representative, rancher and citrus grower - he seemed to be involved in everything.
