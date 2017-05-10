How this group of former San Bernardino County Grand Jury members remain friends

Roxanne Orrock, who served on the Grand Jury from 2000-2001, meets April 18 for lunch with other retired San Bernardino County Grand Jury members at the Arrowhead Country Club in San Bernardino. They range in age from 69 to 92 and for one incredible year in their lives they were the watchdogs of the public interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.