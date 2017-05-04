How cars and chili will benefit Inland Empirea s Lighthouse for the Blind

How cars and chili will benefit Inlan...

American hot rods, customs, antiques, low riders and foreign cars rev up for a good cause from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday when the 15th annual Cruise for Sight Car Show & Sanctioned Regional Chili Cook-off rolls into Redlands' Sylvan Park. The Cruise for Sight, hosted by the Over the Hill Gang, Berdoo, benefits the San Bernardino-based Inland Empire Lighthouse for the Blind, which offers training in a variety of independent living skills.

