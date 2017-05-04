How cars and chili will benefit Inland Empirea s Lighthouse for the Blind
American hot rods, customs, antiques, low riders and foreign cars rev up for a good cause from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday when the 15th annual Cruise for Sight Car Show & Sanctioned Regional Chili Cook-off rolls into Redlands' Sylvan Park. The Cruise for Sight, hosted by the Over the Hill Gang, Berdoo, benefits the San Bernardino-based Inland Empire Lighthouse for the Blind, which offers training in a variety of independent living skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Center for Individual Development/CID
|3 hr
|CID SAN BERNARDINO
|2
|Review: Job Club/Career Center
|23 hr
|New Job Employmen...
|5
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|Sat
|San Bernardino Ca...
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|EatPharts
|32,972
|Pit bulls a problem in San Bernardino County? (Mar '10)
|May 5
|Ana
|52
|Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr...
|May 3
|Billy jack attack
|1
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Ashton
|226
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC