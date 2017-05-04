Homeowners urged to create defensible...

Homeowners urged to create defensible space

With this year's wildfire season rapidly approaching, fire officials are urging all mountaintop homeowners and residents to create defensible space around their property by removing all weeds and other flammable debris within 100 feet of any structures on their property. Sounding an early warning of what's to come, two wildland fires broke out in the San Bernardino National Forest below Crestline in the past week, the first of which erupted in the hills above North Sterling Avenue in San Bernardino on April 22 and charred 43 acres of dry brush.

