Highland man killed in San Bernardino crash
A 34-year-old Highland man was killed early Sunday, May 14, 2017, when his Audi was struck by a Kia while heading northbound on Del Rosa Avenue at Lynwood Drive in San Bernardino. Angel Bravo, 34, died around 2 a.m. - about an hour after the fatal crash - after paramedics took him to Loma Linda University Medical Center, according to a San Bernardino County coroner's report.
