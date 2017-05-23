Herea s why Southern Californiaa s sp...

Herea s why Southern Californiaa s spring already seems so smoggy

15 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

So far this year, Southern California has endured 27 days with unhealthful levels of ozone, the hallmark pollutant of smog, making this spring the worst start of a smog season since 2008, according to state data. Ozone forms when volatile organic compounds, such as gasoline fumes, react with nitrogen oxides from diesel trucks and other machines with internal combustion engines.

