Great news regarding job growth in the Inland Empire
The U.S. Census Bureau reported San Bernardino and Riverside Counties were among the top three municipalities that experienced the largest Riverside County was second with an increase of 4.9 percent or 25,284 people, for a total of 540,169 employees; and San Bernardino County delivered a strong, third place finish with a 4.4 percent increase-the county added expansion in the area's transportation and warehousing sector; for the most part however, Riverside County was the greatest beneficiary of this--it grew an astonishing 32.3 percent. San Bernardino County, by comparison, experienced a more modest, but still notable growth rate of 16.2 percent.
