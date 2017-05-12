Global ransomware attack shows why Apple wouldn't hack terrorist's iPhone for the FBI
A security camera stands outside the main Telefonica headquarters in Madrid. The Spanish government said several companies, including Telefonica, had been targeted in a ransomware attack that affected the Windows operating system of employees' computers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Trojan
|33,019
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|11 hr
|Wsv IE MVR
|111
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|Thu
|San Bernardino Ca...
|11
|Review: Job Club/Career Center
|Thu
|NEW JOB EMPLOYMEN...
|59
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|May 9
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|9
|Review: Center for Individual Development/CID
|May 9
|CID SAN BERNARDINO
|35
|Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr...
|May 3
|Billy jack attack
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC