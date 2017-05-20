Fuel tanker catches fire on 215 Freeway in San Bernardino, prompts lane closures
A fuel tanker became engulfed in flames early Wednesday, May 24, prompting the closure of lanes on the northbound 215 freeway as well as an on-ramp, according to initial reports. The incident was reported a little before 3:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes just south of Inland Center Drive, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.
