Four people dead, one in critical condition after two-car crash in Highland

Four people were killed in a car crash in Highland in San Bernardino County on Monday, authorities said. The deadly crash occurred about 2:24 p.m. when an Acura TL and a Ford Taurus collided at Palm Avenue and Cypress Street in Highland, according the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

