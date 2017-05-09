Four people dead, one in critical condition after two-car crash in Highland
Four people were killed in a car crash in Highland in San Bernardino County on Monday, authorities said. The deadly crash occurred about 2:24 p.m. when an Acura TL and a Ford Taurus collided at Palm Avenue and Cypress Street in Highland, according the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
