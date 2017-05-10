Former San Bernardino-based attorney pleads not guilty to embezzling nearly $200K

INDIO >> A former San Bernardino-based attorney who allegedly drained a nearly $200,000 trust account that he was entrusted with setting up for clients involved in an estate dispute pleaded not guilty today to embezzlement and money laundering charges. Martin Edgar Keller, 63, is charged with four counts of money laundering and one count each of embezzlement and grand theft.

