Former San Bernardino-based attorney pleads not guilty to embezzling nearly $200K
INDIO >> A former San Bernardino-based attorney who allegedly drained a nearly $200,000 trust account that he was entrusted with setting up for clients involved in an estate dispute pleaded not guilty today to embezzlement and money laundering charges. Martin Edgar Keller, 63, is charged with four counts of money laundering and one count each of embezzlement and grand theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Job Club/Career Center
|3 min
|NEW JOB EMPLOYMEN...
|32
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|ButPharts
|32,994
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|22 hr
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|9
|Review: Center for Individual Development/CID
|23 hr
|CID SAN BERNARDINO
|35
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|May 6
|San Bernardino Ca...
|10
|Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr...
|May 3
|Billy jack attack
|1
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Ashton
|226
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC