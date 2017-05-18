Former Rialto High student arrested in connection to threat to shoot up school
SAN BERNARDINO >> Police investigated a social media threat to shoot-up Rialto High School and arrested a former student at his San Bernardino home. “The individual who made the online threats regarding Rialto High School has been identified, located and taken into custody by our detectives,” San Bernardino Police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Only Phart
|33,060
|Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room...
|Thu
|RUSDparent
|1
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Papajohn
|8
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
|Review: OMNITRANS
|May 14
|OMNITRANS
|15
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|May 13
|Wsv IE MVR
|111
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|May 11
|San Bernardino Ca...
|11
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC