Former CSUSB president Al Karniga s memorial to be held Thursday
SAN BERNARDINO >> Al Karnig , who led Cal State San Bernardino as president for 15 years, will be remembered in a memorial service held at the university's Coussoulis Arena on Thursday, a week after his death . Karnig, 75, died suddenly on May 4, after returning from a trip to Europe, according to his family.
