Former assistant assessor testifies at Colonies trial that county...
Former San Bernardino County Assistant Assessor Adam Aleman takes the witness stand during the San Bernardino County Assessor's Office corruption case in 2010 in San Bernardino. File photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|WhatPharts
|33,056
|Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room...
|9 hr
|RUSDparent
|1
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Papajohn
|8
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
|Review: OMNITRANS
|May 14
|OMNITRANS
|15
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|May 13
|Wsv IE MVR
|111
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|May 11
|San Bernardino Ca...
|11
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC