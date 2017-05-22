Fires make for poor air quality at Sa...

Fires make for poor air quality at San Bernardino-area schools

SAN BERNARDINO >> Recent fires have led some San Bernardino-area schools to report poor air quality affecting their campuses Monday morning. According to the San Bernardino City Unified School District Office of Safety & Emergency Management , several school sites on the west side of the city reported being affected.

