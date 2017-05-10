FBI Paid $900,000 to Crack San Bernardino iPhone
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate committee that oversees the FBI, said publicly this week that the government paid $900,000 to break into the locked iPhone of a gunman in the San Bernardino, California, shootings. The FBI considers the figure to be classified information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Job Club/Career Center
|3 min
|NEW JOB EMPLOYMEN...
|32
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|ButPharts
|32,994
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|22 hr
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|9
|Review: Center for Individual Development/CID
|23 hr
|CID SAN BERNARDINO
|35
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|May 6
|San Bernardino Ca...
|10
|Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr...
|May 3
|Billy jack attack
|1
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Ashton
|226
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC