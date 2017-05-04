Families of San Bernardino terrorist attack file lawsuit against Facebook, Google and Twitter
Family members of three victims in the deadly 2015 terrorist attack on a San Bernardino, Calif., health facility filed a lawsuit this week against Twitter, Facebook and Google, alleging that they "knowingly and recklessly provided the terrorist group ISIS with accounts" and aid to spread extremism. In their complaint, the families told a federal court that the three social platforms - in failing to monitor profiles and take action against extremist accounts - had helped ISIS "raise funds, recruit and conduct terrorist operations," including the attack that killed 14 about a year and a half ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Re/code.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Center for Individual Development/CID
|10 hr
|CID SAN BERNARDINO
|2
|Review: Job Club/Career Center
|Sat
|New Job Employmen...
|5
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|Sat
|San Bernardino Ca...
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|EatPharts
|32,972
|Pit bulls a problem in San Bernardino County? (Mar '10)
|May 5
|Ana
|52
|Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr...
|May 3
|Billy jack attack
|1
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Ashton
|226
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC