Families of San Bernardino terrorist attack file lawsuit against Facebook, Google and Twitter

Family members of three victims in the deadly 2015 terrorist attack on a San Bernardino, Calif., health facility filed a lawsuit this week against Twitter, Facebook and Google, alleging that they "knowingly and recklessly provided the terrorist group ISIS with accounts" and aid to spread extremism. In their complaint, the families told a federal court that the three social platforms - in failing to monitor profiles and take action against extremist accounts - had helped ISIS "raise funds, recruit and conduct terrorist operations," including the attack that killed 14 about a year and a half ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Re/code.