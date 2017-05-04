Families of San Bernardino shooting s...

Families of San Bernardino shooting sue Facebook, Google, Twitter

2 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the tech giants permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media. The plaintiffs assert that by allowing Islamic State militants to spread propaganda freely on social media, the three companies provided "material support" to the group and enabled attacks such as the one in San Bernardino.

