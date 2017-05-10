East Valley Water District says it has solved its water quality issue

HIGHLAND >> Warm temperatures and the drought set up conditions for East Valley Water District to exceed safe drinking standards for a group of chemicals, the agency's top executive said Wednesday night. The standards were exceeded for much of last year and early this year, according to John Mura, general manager and CEO of the water provider for some 70,000 residents in Highland, portions of San Bernardino and unincorporated San Bernardino County.

