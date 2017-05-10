East Valley Water District says it has solved its water quality issue
HIGHLAND >> Warm temperatures and the drought set up conditions for East Valley Water District to exceed safe drinking standards for a group of chemicals, the agency's top executive said Wednesday night. The standards were exceeded for much of last year and early this year, according to John Mura, general manager and CEO of the water provider for some 70,000 residents in Highland, portions of San Bernardino and unincorporated San Bernardino County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|This phart
|33,010
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|11 hr
|San Bernardino Ca...
|11
|Review: Job Club/Career Center
|11 hr
|NEW JOB EMPLOYMEN...
|59
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|May 9
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|9
|Review: Center for Individual Development/CID
|May 9
|CID SAN BERNARDINO
|35
|Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr...
|May 3
|Billy jack attack
|1
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Ashton
|226
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC